Jurors in the Riverhead trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu for allegedly molesting his foster sons began deliberations Monday but failed to reach a verdict.
Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, of Ridge, is accused of sexually abusing six boys between 1996 and 2016 when the children came to Ridge to live with him as his foster sons. He later adopted the boys.
Gonzales-Mugaburu has pleaded not guilty.
Jurors, who got the case just before 1 p.m. Monday, have sent two notes to Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn asking to view evidence, including photos of Gonzales-Mugaburu’s bedroom. The alleged victims had testified during the three-week trial that Gonzales-Mugaburu showed them gay porn in his bedroom before he molested them.
Gonzales-Mugaburu was arrested Jan. 20, 2016, after two other boys, one of whom said he saw the man having sex with a dog, complained that Gonzales-Mugaburu made inappropriate sexual comments to them.
The 17-count indictment against Gonzales-Mugaburu also included charges he endangered the welfare of those two boys.
The most serious charge, predatory sexual assault against a child, carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.
The jury is scheduled to return to Suffolk County Court on Tuesday to resume deliberations.
