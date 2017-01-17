First Squad detectives are investigating a burglary Monday that left a North Amityville resident with a gunshot wound to his stomach, Suffolk County police said.

Three men armed with handguns entered Madison Avenue residence shortly after 5 p.m. and shot a man, 26, then fled with unknown proceeds, police said in a news release.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information can call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.