Police investigate after a man was shot at a Madison Avenue home in North Amityville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Credit: Joseph Cassano)
First Squad detectives are investigating a burglary Monday that left a North Amityville resident with a gunshot wound to his stomach, Suffolk County police said.
Three men armed with handguns entered Madison Avenue residence shortly after 5 p.m. and shot a man, 26, then fled with unknown proceeds, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital...
The victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information can call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
