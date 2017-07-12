A North Babylon man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison and 3 years’ post-release supervision after pleading guilty to barging into a dorm room on the Queens campus of St. John’s University intending to rob students at gunpoint, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Queens district attorney’s office, Mustafa Godbolt, 22, pleaded guilty on May 10, to first-degree burglary in the May 2016 case before acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Lenora Gerald, who sentenced the defendant on Wednesday.

Godbolt was charged along with two others in the case — Anthony Gusthas, 19, and Tyrell Sutton, 18, also of Queens, but their sentences are still pending, the release said.

Ikimulisa Livingston, a spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that Gusthas and Sutton each pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder on May 26 and May 27 of this year, respectively, before Gerald.

Livingston said all three were originally charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, but they made plea deals.

“In pleading guilty, the defendant [Godbolt] admitted to the armed burglary of a dorm room at St. John’s University in the middle of the afternoon,” Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said in the release. “Forcing his way into campus housing, the defendant fired once. It is fortunate that no one was injured during this brazen act,” Brown added. “The defendant will now be incarcerated as punishment for this crime and to protect society.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Brown said that according to court records, Godbolt entered St. John’s Hollis Hall dorm on Utopia Parkway shortly after 1 p.m. on May 11, 2016, and forced his way into one of the rooms and demanded money from the occupants inside.

When one of the victims said there was no money, Godbolt pulled out a black revolver and fired once, but no one was injured and the defendant was apprehended a short distance from the campus, the release said. Authorities said the trio was also armed with a knife and that at least one of the three defendants rummaged through the students’ belongings before fleeing.

Brown said at the time of the arrests that a police officer saw the defendants walking on 167th Street and the Grand Central Parkway shortly after the robbery and that Sutton dropped a backpack and Godbolt dropped a jar when approached by the officer.

Police found “duct tape, rope, scissors and a loaded .38 caliber Smith and Wesson black revolver with three live rounds of ammunition and a shell casing in the chamber from the backpack; 150 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills from the jar; and a .38 caliber round of ammunition from the dorm room,” Brown said.

Godbolt’s attorney, Daniel W. Russo of Garden City, said in an email Wednesday evening: “In sentencing Mr. Godbolt to the minimum sentence allowed by law, we are confident that the Court understood the full complexities of a difficult and unfortunate case.”

The investigation was conducted by the New York Police Department’s Queens Robbery Squad and by officers assigned to the NYPD’s 107th Precinct.