A North Bellmore man faces charges for burglarizing four Nassau County homes since Dec. 5, police said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a call for a burglary in progress on Broadway in Bethpage on Tuesday found Brian Tierney, 23, outside the residence and arrested him without incident, Nassau police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He is charged with four counts of second-degree burglary and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives investigating the case said Tierney, of Henry Street, burglarized three other residences:

Also, on Tuesday, he broke into a Lilac Place home in Massapequa Park, entering through a rear kitchen window to take “personal papers and documents.”

CrimeRecent LI mug shots

On Friday, Dec. 16, Tierney entered a house on Thorens Avenue, Garden City Park, through a rear window to take assorted jewelry.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And on Monday, Dec. 5, he went through a rear bedroom window to take jewelry, personal property and cash from a Commonwealth Avenue home in Massapequa.