After seven days of deliberation, a Suffolk County Court jury Tuesday, May 2, 2017, found Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, of Ridge, not guilty of charges he sexually abused his foster sons. The jury foreman said he voted not guilty on all counts from the beginning because there were too many holes in the prosecution's case. Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, had been charged in the sexual abuse of six foster sons between 1996 and 2016.
Half a dozen witnesses had testified that their foster father had sexually abused them over two decades, but a jury on Tuesday acquitted the Ridge man who had been entrusted with their care.
The packed courtroom in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead was silent as the jury foreman said not guilty 16 times, one for each charge levied against Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, who cried, then wiped...
