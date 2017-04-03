A Manhattan man was arrested at the Syosset train station and charged with selling heroin, Nassau County police said.
Robert Johnson, 26, was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.
Another man who accompanied Johnson to the train station, John Roberts, 42, of Manhattan, was charged with criminal facilitation, police said.
Both men were awaiting arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said the arrests at 5:10 p.m. Sunday were the result an investigation into an overdose of a Nassau County resident that occurred March 11.
