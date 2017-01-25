An NYPD officer from Ronkonkoma faces charges he sent a 21-second lewd video of himself to a 16-year-old girl from Suffolk, court records show.

The NYPD said Wednesday that Officer David P. Stagliano, 38, was suspended without pay after his arrest by Suffolk County police on Friday.

Stagliano, a member of the NYPD’s mounted unit, pleaded not guilty on Saturday in Suffolk County court and is scheduled to return Thursday.

Court records show that Stagliano was charged with distributing indecent material to a minor, a felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17. Records indicate Stagliano was released on $5,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 17 Stagliano sent “a 21-second video of himself masturbating” from his cellphone to the victim’s cellphone.

The complaint charges that after sending the video Stagliano then called the girl, who is identified only as 16, and “was having phone sex with her and was inducing her to engage in sexual conduct.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The complaint charges that Stagliano admitted that “he did text and speak with the” girl on the phone, but does not elaborate.

It was not immediately clear from court records how Stagliano knew or met the teen.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.