The attorney for a veteran NYPD detective accused of exposing himself last month to teenage girls in Rockville Centre said Monday that his client was coerced by village police into giving a false confession, as Nassau prosecutors disclosed that three witnesses identified the perpetrator as being a different race than the detective.

Robert Francis, a 17-year veteran of the force, pleaded not guilty to four counts of public lewdness, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of criminal trespass and one count of trespass, at his arraignment Monday in Nassau County District Court in Hempstead.

“I think it’s without a doubt a false confession,” said Peter Brill, Francis’ defense attorney. “You have a military veteran with over 15 years with the New York City Police Department, an upstanding citizen, someone who’s never had one issue in his life before and all of a sudden he’s confessing, according to the Rockville Centre Police Department, to this type of crime? It’s insane.”

Rockville Centre police said in criminal complaints filed in support of the public lewdness charges that Francis “waived his Miranda rights” and admitted to the lewd acts.

Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles Gennario, who said at a news conference last month that Francis expressed remorse to police when he was arrested, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Francis, 46, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested March 26 and charged in four incidents in February and March in which police said the suspect followed the same pattern: entering the backyard of a home under the cover of darkness, pointing a flashlight at a window to gain the attention of one of the victims and then pointing the flashlight to his private parts.

The victims in some instances were as young as 14 and 15 years old, court documents say.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 5 at 9:35 p.m. on Lakeview Avenue; the next on Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. on Seaman Avenue; the third on Feb. 27 at 8:50 a.m. on Brompton Road; and March 24 at 11 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, police said. Francis was also accused of only trespassing a second time in Rockville Centre on Feb. 27, court documents say.

Nassau Assistant District Attorney Anna Acquafredda said in court that three of the victims in the case identified the flashing suspect as a white male. Francis is black.

Brill said his client was not identified in a police lineup.

“I think it’s very tempting for a police department with multiple, upsetting complaints in a small community, with residents who pay for what amounts to a private police force, to want to clear their books of these complaints,” said Brill, who has offices in Hempstead and Manhattan. “The district attorney has already admitted there’s three people who had identified a white person, and you can tell that Mr. Francis is in no way a white person.”

Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the Nassau district attorney’s office, declined to comment on the witness statements.

Asked how his client could be coerced into making a false confession, Brill said “police tactics are very, very coercive in situations like this when they’re looking to a vulnerable person, a person who’s under a great deal of stress, a person who’s being held in a situation like this, especially a police officer.” He said police held Francis in the station for many hours.

Francis, who was suspended without pay following his arrest, left court without commenting to the press.