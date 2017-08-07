A West Babylon woman arrested last week and charged with driving while intoxicated with her young son in her car is an NYPD detective who has been suspended without pay, the department said Monday.

Authorities said Raquel Warburton, 40, of West Babylon, was drunk on Aug. 4 when she crashed her car into a wooden barrier and sand berm on the Robert Moses Causeway — nearly plunging into the Great South Bay.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to rescue the detective and her son, who was trapped inside the car with her. Mother and child appeared unharmed, West Islip Fire Chief Robert Bilella had said at the time.

The crash occurred at the westbound lanes of the roadway that line the inlet at Robert Moses State Park near Field 2, Bilella had said.

Warburton joined the NYPD 11 years ago, said the department spokesman.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger 15 years old or younger — also known as Leandra’s Law — as well as refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test, and multiple traffic violations.

The son appeared to be under the age of 10, authorities said at the time of the crash. His actual age could not be determined.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Aug. 5 before a judge at First District Court in Central Islip and was released on bail — $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. She was ordered to return to court on Sept. 18.

Warburton’s attorney, Philip Karasyk of Manhattan, did not return calls Monday for comment. Efforts to reach Warburton were unsuccessful.