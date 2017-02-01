Investigators said a dirt bike was stolen during an early morning break-in Wednesday at a motorcycle dealership in Oakdale.
The burglary at Formula 1 Motorsports, on the eastbound Sunrise Highway service road, was reported in a 911 call at 12:20 a,m., police said. Arriving officers found the front glass window broken, and investigators determined a Yamaha YZ-80 motorcycle had been stolen from the store.
Police said a search for a suspect — or suspects — was conducted using a canine team, but said no arrests had been made as of 9:15 a.m. and that the investigation was continuing.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.