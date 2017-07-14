A parishioner at an Inwood church tried to take money from an offering box, then stole a wallet from a man who was cleaning up after a service, Nassau police said Friday.
Ernesto Rodriguez, 52, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and petty larceny, police said.
He had discovered the offering box was empty at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church on Wanser Avenue on Thursday morning, so he went to the church basement, police said.
There, Rodriguez took a wallet with cash and two credit cards inside an unattended shopping bag, which belonged to a man taking care of the church, police said.
After an investigation, Rodriguez, of Davis Avenue in Inwood, was arrested without incident, police said.
Comments
