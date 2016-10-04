The off-duty Suffolk police officer who fatally struck another motorist in West Islip one week ago was ordered held on $150,000 cash bail at his arraignment Tuesday, officials said.

Robert Scheuerer, 24, an officer in the Third Precinct, was arraigned Tuesday in his hospital room at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore on a felony charge of reckless endangerment, said Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Marc Lindemann.

Suffolk Judge David Morris denied Newsday the ability to attend the arraignment — court proceedings that are open to the public — citing HIPAA, a federal law designed to keep medical records confidential.

William Petrillo, Scheuerer’s defense attorney, said his client entered a not guilty plea and is in the ICU with serious injuries. Petrillo said after the arraignment that the bail has been paid.

The attorney declined to comment on allegations that Scheuerer drove the wrong way on Sunrise Highway before striking the other car. The victim’s name has not been released by police.

“Right now we are conducting our own comprehensive, thorough investigation,” said Petrillo, of Garden City. He added that the “thoughts and prayers” of the officer and his family go out to the victim’s family.

Robert Clifford, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, said toxicology tests to determine if Scheuerer was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash are still being processed.

Scheuerer was off-duty on Sept. 27 when he was driving a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder between exits 40 and 39 going eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2016 Ford van at 4:38 a.m. between the Higbie Lane and Route 231 overpasses, police said. The van caught fire, police said.

Scheuerer, who has been on the force for a year, was suspended without pay, police said. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.