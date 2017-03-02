HIGHLIGHTS Multiple MS-13 street gang members charged with racketeering, sources say

Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, were found slain in September

Thirteen members of the MS-13 street gang “whose primary mission is murder” have been indicted in seven slayings, including the killings of two teenage Brentwood girls and a fellow gang member from that community, officials said Thursday.

“For far too long on Long Island, members of the MS-13 have been meting out their own death penalty,” Robert Capers, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said at a news conference early Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, were killed in September by gang members “swinging baseball bats and machetes,” Capers said. The body of a third teenager found the next month, Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, “bore the marks of repeated stab wounds,” Capers said. He said the attackers “believed he was cooperating with law enforcement.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Thursday that the day the girls “were heinously murdered,” the police department “made a commitment to their families and to the residents of Brentwood that justice would be served.”

Sini said that the victims’ loved ones have experienced “an unspeakable nightmare.”

“I have personally witnessed their shared trauma and grief as it reverberated through the Brentwood community,” Sini said. “Although we are keenly aware that nothing will ever undo the heartbreaking loss of Nisa and Kayla, we can take solace in the fact that their savage murderers will be held accountable.”

Arraignment of the suspects is expected later Thursday at the courthouse.

FBI agents, local law enforcement members of the bureau’s Long Island gang task force and Suffolk County police fanned out at dawn Thursday seeking at least five of the accused gang members, sources said. Two of the gang members already have been in federal custody, the sources said.

By 6:30 a.m., four handcuffed men were led into the FBI building in Melville. They did not comment. Some of the law enforcement officers accompanying the suspects wore jackets identifying themselves as from the FBI, Suffolk police, and the Sheriff Gang Intelligence Unit.

Mickens’ father, Robert, 39, learned about the arrests shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a Newsday reporter called him for comment.

“Wow!” Mickens said. “I hadn’t heard anything. I’m shocked because usually cases like this take a long time and this is moving pretty fast.” When asked if he expected his daughter’s death to be connected to gang members, he said, “At this time, who knows? I’m just happy this is moving so quickly.”

Mickens said the arrests will bring some relief to himself and his wife, Elizabeth Alvarado, and Nisa’s siblings, brother Andres, 22, and sister Eliza, 25.

“It’s justice,” Mickens said. “That’s all we want is justice, and for this gang violence to end in America and across the world.”

Nisa Mickens’ friend Cuevas was friendly with members of the Bloods rival street gang and had recently gotten into a dispute with MS-13 members at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, the sources said.

The MS-13 members were not specifically looking for Cuevas but were out “hunting” for enemies when they came across her and her friend Mickens by a wooded area near Ray Court, the sources said.

The Suffolk medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths “homicide by assault,” and Sini said at the time the teens’ injuries “were some of the worst wounds I have ever seen.”

Two of the MS-13 members are specifically accused of taking part in the killing of Pena-Hernandez, an MS-13 member whose body was unearthed in October in a wooded area in Brentwood on the grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center.

Pena-Hernandez was marked for death because he was believed to have violated MS-13 code by being suspected of being both an informant and gay, the sources said

In addition to racketeering, other charges include assault and marijuana distribution, the sources said.

Federal agents and Suffolk police began an intensified crackdown on gang members in the Brentwood area after the September killings of Cuevas and Mickens.

Mickens’ body was found Sept. 13 near a wooded area by Ray Court, and Cuevas’ body was found nearby the next day.

Police officials said that since the killings of the two girls, 125 MS-13 members have been charged with state crimes, including drug and gun possession, and seven have been handed over to federal officials for federal prosecutions.

After the Cuevas and Mickens killings investigators found the skeletal remains of three teenage boys, in or near the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center grounds, two of whom had been reported missing several months before — and all possibly linked to further MS-13 killings.

In addition to Pena-Hernandez, those reported missing were Oscar Acosta, 19, of Brentwood, a student at the Ross Center, whose remains were found on Sept. 16; and Miguel Garcia Moan, 15, of Brentwood, a student at Brentwood High’s Sonderling Center, whose remains were found on Sept. 21.

Also in October, Dewann A.S. Stacks, 34, of Brentwood, was found beaten to death on American Boulevard, in what police said was a gang-related killing.

In addition to the reported killings, investigators believe several other disappearances in the area may be linked to gang killings, sources said.

The gang-related violence continued this year, police said, when Esteban Alvardo-Bonilla, 29, of Brentwood, was shot to death on Jan. 30 in a Central Islip deli on the Brentwood border.

In all, investigators believe the violence is related to the recent arrival in the Brentwood area of about a dozen young but hardened members of MS-13 from Central America in their teens or early 20s, the sources said.

The relative newcomers are steeped in the extreme violence of gang culture in countries such as El Salvador and they have found a niche because federal prosecutions have taken a number of longtime MS-13 members off the streets, the sources said.

While federal law allows the prosecution of youths under 18 as adults for the alleged commission of violent crimes, it would take a judge’s ruling to permit such action. So any gang members initially charged in the MS-13 racketeering case Thursday under the age of 18, if any, would not immediately be publicly identified.

With Lisa Irizarry