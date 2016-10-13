Three Suffolk County residents face charges of human trafficking and promoting prostitution after a joint investigation by New Jersey law enforcement and Suffolk County police, authorities said.

Edwin Boneta, 22, of Central Islip; Jefferson Contreras, 18, of Bay Shore; and Selena Boneta, 19, of West Babylon, are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip on charges they forced three juvenile female victims to a motel in South Hackensack, New Jersey, for the purposes of engaging in prostitution, according to New Jersey prosecutors.

The three were arrested Wednesday, based on the findings of the joint investigation, and an accomplice, Stephanie Boneta, 23, of Paterson, New Jersey, was arrested Oct. 2, after police went to the South Hackensack motel where they found the three juveniles, according to a news release from acting Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir Grewal.

Stephanie Boneta was arraigned in Bergen County and is charged with three counts of facilitation of human trafficking and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She is being held on $225,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court in New Jersey on Oct. 31, officials said.

Edwin Boneta and Contreras are each charged with three counts of human trafficking, three counts of promoting prostitution of a juvenile and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the release said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Selena Boneta is charged with three counts of facilitation of human trafficking and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The relationship of the suspects to each other was not clear.

Officials said the investigation included police from Suffolk and South Hackensack and investigators from the Bergen County prosecutor’s office.