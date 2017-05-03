Three members of the MS-13 gang — two of them brothers — have been charged with the attempted murder of a man in Westbury, police said.

Fidel Hernandez, 23, of Sherman Street in New Cassel, hit the victim with a machete about 12:15 p.m. Sunday and caused a stomach abrasion, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Jose Hernandez, 26, who lives with brother on Sherman Street, fired multiple shots at the victim from a handgun, police said. The news release did not say whether the victim was struck by any of the bullets.

A third man at the scene, Miguel Urias Arguenta, 18, of Brush Hollow Road in Westbury, fled on foot with the brothers, police said.

Chief of Department Kevin Smith called the three men “extremely dangerous” and he encouraged anyone else victimized by them to come forward.

He said all three men are from El Salvador and in the country illegally.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano tweeted that police did “great work ... in arresting three MS13 gang members for attempted murder in Westbury.”

All three men were arrested Tuesday and will be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Both Hernandez brothers are charged with attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, while Arguenta is charged with attempted murder, police said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Long Island last week and pledged to “demolish” MS-13.

Authorities say the MS-13 gang is responsible for a series of savage slayings in Brentwood and Central Islip hamlets in Suffolk County.

At least 11 deaths have been linked to MS-13 in Suffolk in the past year, with many of the victims of school age.

Four young men — ages 16 to 20 — were found slain in a Central Islip park on April 12, a couple of miles from the federal courthouse where Sessions spoke on April 28.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said at the time that “all indications are that this is the work of MS-13.”

Sessions said the gang problem was not unique to Long Island, and that MS-13 now has 10,000 members in at least 40 states.

The gang, which is said to have originated in Los Angeles and continued to grow out of El Salvador’s civil war in the 1980s, is known for vicious assaults that, for the most part, target perceived rivals in immigrant communities.