Eight members of the MS-13 street gang “whose primary mission is murder” have been indicted in the killings of two teenage Brentwood girls and a fellow gang member — part of a wave of violence that has terrorized the community.

“For far too long on Long Island, members of the MS-13 have been meting out their own death penalty,” Robert Capers, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, said at a news conference early Thursday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

The 41-count indictment culminated a multijurisdictional effort targeting a violent gang that “continues its efforts to expand and entrench itself in our communities, both by sending gang members to illegally enter the United States from Central America, and by recruiting new members from our schools and neighborhoods,” Capers said.

The new charges were added to an indictment last year charging five members of the gang with four other murders between 2013 and 2015, officials said. Three juveniles also were involved in the slayings of the girls and the fellow gang member, sources said.

Capers’ office announced the charges — from murder to attempted murder to racketeering to assault to conspiracy — along with the FBI and Suffolk and Nassau police.

“Whether you live in Brentwood or the Hamptons, you have a right to safety and security in your neighborhood,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said Thursday. “That’s why we’re here today, and it’s the reason we’re not going away.”

The Brentwood girls, Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, were killed in September by a group of gang members “swinging baseball bats and machetes,” Capers said.

He said the attackers had been looking for rival gang members to assault or kill when they spotted Cuevas — with whom the gang recently had a dispute — and then called their leader and got approval to kill them.

From left, Brentwood High School juniors Nisa Mickens,15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were killed in what a Suffolk police official called a "brutal attack." The girls were friends for years, playing in a traveling basketball league together. They were found dead, less than 24 hours apart, in mid-September 2016.

“Kayla Cuevas, she ran for her life,” and was beaten about the face and body with the bats and machetes.

The body of a third teenager found the next month, Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, “bore the marks of repeated stab wounds,” Capers said. He said the attackers “believed he was cooperating with law enforcement.”

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said Thursday that the day the girls “were heinously murdered,” the police department “made a commitment to their families and to the residents of Brentwood that justice would be served.”

Sini said that the victims’ loved ones have experienced “an unspeakable nightmare.”

“I have personally witnessed their shared trauma and grief as it reverberated through the Brentwood community,” Sini said. “Although we are keenly aware that nothing will ever undo the heartbreaking loss of Nisa and Kayla, we can take solace in the fact that their savage murderers will be held accountable.”

Sini said the department “will continue to keep the pressure on this ruthless gang and anyone who associates with them, and we will spare no resource to accomplish our objective.”

FBI agents, local law enforcement members with the bureau’s Long Island gang task force and Suffolk County police fanned out at dawn Thursday seeking out the accused gang members. Two of the gang members already had been in federal custody, sources said.

By 6:30 a.m., four handcuffed men were led into the FBI building in Melville. Officials said five people were arrested Thursday and one of them is a juvenile. Two, both involved in the Pena slaying, are still on the loose, officials said.

Ten of those indicted live in the United States illegally, two are U.S. citizens and one is a green card holder, officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Brentwood residents Edwin Amaya-Sanchez, 29; Selvin Chavez, 19; Jhonny Contreras, 23; German Cruz, 18; Jonathan Hernandez, 19; Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado, 24; and Enrique Portillo, 19. Four others are residents of Central Islip. They were identified as William Castellanos, 20; Elmer Alexander Lopez, 19; Alexi Saenz, 22; and Jairo Saenz, 19.

Prosecutors said Alexi and Jairo Saenz, who are brothers, and Chez and Portillo were involved in the slayings of the girls. They said Elmer Alexander Lopez and Cruz were tied to the Pena slaying.

Arraignment of the defendants in the superseding indictment announced Thursday is expected later at the courthouse.

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison or the death penalty with the exception of Cruz, who faces up to 10 years, and Hernandez, who faces up to 20 years, prosecutors said.

Kayla’s mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, had already left her Brentwood home Thursday morning to make her way to work when her cellphone rang. On the other end was her husband, joined by Suffolk homicide detectives, who spoke the words she’s been waiting for: “We got them.”

Those were “incredible words,” said Rodriguez, who spoke to Newsday inside the federal courthouse in Central Islip Thursday afternoon as she and other family members awaited the arraignments.

“Today’s a good day, a celebration,” Rodriguez said. “Justice has prevailed.”

Mickens’ father, Robert, 39, learned about the arrests shortly before 9:30 a.m. when a Newsday reporter called him for comment.

“Wow!” Mickens said. “I hadn’t heard anything. I’m shocked because usually cases like this take a long time, and this is moving pretty fast.”

Nisa Mickens’ friend Cuevas was friendly with members of the Bloods rival street gang and had recently gotten into a dispute with MS-13 members at Brentwood High School’s Ross Center, sources said.

The MS-13 members were not specifically looking for Cuevas but were out “hunting” for enemies when they came across her and her friend Mickens by a wooded area near Ray Court, the sources said.

The Suffolk medical examiner’s office ruled the deaths “homicide by assault,” and Sini said at the time the teens’ injuries “were some of the worst wounds I have ever seen.”

Two of the MS-13 members are specifically accused of taking part in the killing of Pena-Hernandez, an MS-13 member whose body was unearthed in October in a wooded area in Brentwood on the grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center.

Pena-Hernandez was marked for death because he was believed to have violated MS-13 code by being suspected of being both an informant and gay, the sources said

Federal agents and Suffolk police began an intensified crackdown on gang members in the Brentwood area after the September killings of Cuevas and Mickens.

Mickens’ body was found Sept. 13 near a wooded area by Ray Court, and Cuevas’ body was found nearby the next day.

Police officials said that since the killings of the two girls, 125 MS-13 members have been charged with state crimes, including drug and gun possession, and seven have been handed over to federal officials for federal prosecutions.

After the Cuevas and Mickens killings investigators found the skeletal remains of three teenage boys, in or near the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center grounds, two of whom had been reported missing several months before — and all possibly linked to further MS-13 killings.

In addition to the reported killings, investigators believe several other disappearances in the area may be linked to gang killings, sources said.

The gang-related violence continued this year, police said, when Esteban Alvardo-Bonilla, 29, of Brentwood, was shot to death on Jan. 30 in a Central Islip deli on the Brentwood border.

In all, investigators believe the violence is related to the recent arrival in the Brentwood area of about a dozen young but hardened members of MS-13 from Central America in their teens or early 20s, the sources said.

The relative newcomers are steeped in the extreme violence of gang culture in countries such as El Salvador and they have found a niche because federal prosecutions have taken a number of longtime MS-13 members off the streets, the sources said.

While federal law allows the prosecution of youths under 18 as adults for the alleged commission of violent crimes, it would take a judge’s ruling to permit such action. So any gang members initially charged in the MS-13 racketeering case Thursday under the age of 18, if any, would not immediately be publicly identified.

