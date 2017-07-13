Famed rapper DMX was charged Thursday with federal income tax fraud after hiding more than $1 million in income, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The Yonkers rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, surrendered Thursday and is expected to appear Friday in Manhattan federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew J. Peck, authorities said.

“DMX allegedly went out of his way to evade taxes, including by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in others’ names and paying personal expenses largely in cash,” acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim of the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

Simmons, 46, faces one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, a count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return, authorities said.

The first count carries a maximum 3-year sentence. Counts two through eight each carry a maximum sentence of 5 years. Counts nine through 14 each carry a maximum sentence of 1 year.

In the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Simmons ranked among the best-selling rappers with hits like “Slippin,” “Get At Me Dog,” and “How’s It Goin’ Down.” Representatives for Simmons could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Simmons owes about $1.7 million in unpaid income taxes on money earned from recordings and concerts between 2002 and 2005, the year the IRS launched efforts to collect, authorities said.