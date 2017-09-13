Nassau police said two “persons of interest” were questioned Wednesday night in connection with the midday killing of an 83-year-old woman and wounding of her 24-year-old grandson inside a Levittown home.

The victims were targeted for attack but the relationship between them and their assailant or assailants was unknown and a motive unclear, police said, several hours after officers responded to a 1:50 p.m. 911 call at the home on North Newbridge Road.

Information about whether the would be charged were not available.

Det. Vincent Garcia, a police spokesman, said two male suspects arrived on foot to the home. He said a dispute involving the grandson may have preceded the attack. When police found the victims, both had fresh laceration wounds from someone using a “large cutting instrument” according to Garcia and other police officials.

“They beat them severely,” Garcia said. “This poor woman had to die because of some gripe between her grandson and some individuals, whatever the motive is.”

The victims’ identities were not released.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Officials said police stopped the men they consider persons of interest on Blackbird Lane, just blocks from the crime scene.

Responding Nassau officers entered the two-story home on North Newbridge Road to find the grandson in the foyer with multiple cuts to his forearm, said Nassau Det. Sgt. Richard LeBrun.

Investigating officers continued to make their way into the home and found the wounded man’s grandmother in another part of the residence. She had “multiple lacerations” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her grandson was transported to a hospital where he remained in serious condition Wednesday night, police said.

George Schwartz, who lives on Blackbird Lane, said he was waiting for his son to come home from school at about 2:15 p.m. when officers stopped to talk with his neighbor. The man tried to leave, Swartz said, but his vehicle was soon forced to stop.

“All the cops started pulling up, one cop after another,” Schwartz said. “He [the neighbor] was trying to drive away in his car. Didn’t work out too well when you got 13 cop cars behind you.”

Schwartz said he later saw his neighbor and another male handcuffed and seated in the backseat of a patrol parked on his street.

Detectives could be seen Wednesday night examining a silver sedan parked in the driveway of the house where police questioned Schwartz’s neighbor.

As news of the woman’s death spread, neighbors of the man with whom police spoke said the killing was disturbing and tragic.

“That just makes me sick to my stomach,” said a neighbor who did not want her name published.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The woman said she knew the grandmother through her son, a friend of the victim’s injured grandson.

“She did not deserve to die that way,” the woman said. “She was so sweet.”

Neighbor said the man questioned by investigators at the Blackbird Lane home had lived there with his mother. They said police were always being called to the house, including for reports of shots fired.

Check back for updates on this developing story