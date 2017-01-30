Two people were shot, one fatally, inside a Central Islip deli Monday morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting, police said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the department’s homicide squad, said police received a 911 call at 10:33 a.m. reporting a shooting inside the El Campesino Deli at 133 Caleb’s Path.

Third Precinct officers responded and found two shooting victims: a man, who was targeted, shot multiple times, and a woman, who was working in the deli and believed to be struck accidentally, shot once.

Both were transported to the hospital, where the male shooting victim died. The woman’s condition was not immediately clear, but she was shot once and her injuries were non-life-threatening.

“At this point, we do believe the shooting victim was targeted, we believe the male was the intended target,” Beyrer said. “We are investigating this right now as a gang-related incident ... We believe that she was accidentally shot.”

Beyrer declined to say whether the male victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, was a gang member.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Beyrer also declined to say why investigators believe the shooting is gang-related. He said investigators are looking into whether there was more than one shooter.

Suffolk police detectives earlier Monday swarmed a small plaza at the intersection of Caleb’s Path and Vanderbilt Avenue containing the deli and laundry, which was cordoned off with police tape. The Brentwood border is on the western side of Caleb’s Path, across from the plaza.

Officers from the Emergency Service Section were seen opening two sewer covers in the parking lot outside the deli and laundry and hoisting a net down, presumably in search of a discarded gun or other evidence.

Nelson Perira, who lives directly behind the plaza, said he didn’t hear any shots or see anything, but only saw the police presence when he came outside to smoke a cigarette.

“This neighborhood, honestly, you can ask anyone you want, they’re not gonna say they saw anything, even if they did,” said Perira, 52. “They’re scared. Everyone knows these neighborhoods — CI, Brentwood — they’re full of gang members.”

A police crackdown is underway on gang-related crimes in the hamlet of Brentwood.

One shooting occurred earlier this month when Brentwood resident Florentino Hernandez-Zavala, 25, was shot in the head and killed in front of his home on Jan. 13. Police found his body on Meadowbrook Drive.

Authorities launched the crackdown following six gang-related killings, including those of five teenagers in Brentwood last year.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police have not announced arrests in any of the killings.

With Lisa Irizarry