The hit-and-run driver in a triple-fatal accident on the Southern State Parkway was sentenced in an emotional courtroom scene Tuesday afternoon to the maximum 12 to 36 years in prison.

Oniel Sharpe Jr., 26, was drunk and driving recklessly at more than 80 mph on July 12, 2015, when his BMW X5 rear-ended the Ostane family’s Toyota RAV4 on the parkway in Bay Shore, prosecutors said.

The crash killed Ancio Ostane, 37, and his children, Andy, 8, and Sephora, 4, all of St. Albans, Queens. The only survivor in the RAV4 was Lucnie Bouaz-Ostane, Ostane’s wife and the children’s mother.

As the Toyota erupted into an inferno at Exit 41S, she tried in vain to save her family. Sharpe tossed evidence of his drinking and fled the scene.

At the sentencing Tuesday in Central Islip, Bouaz-Ostane spoke from the jury box with her siblings and mother next to her. It was the first time she had seen Sharpe since the crash.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Sharpe. I really wanted to see you,” Bouaz-Ostane said. “I could have been a sister to you. I could have been a cousin. I want you to know that you have destroyed a sister’s wife, a cousin’s wife.”

She closed her brief remarks by thanking her mother, who then embraced her.

Before sentencing Sharpe, State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho offered his deepest condolences to Bouaz-Ostane.

“Your dignity and courage is an inspiration,” the judge said.

Camacho told Sharpe that if anything, his actions after the crash were even more disturbing than causing the crash. The judge was emotional as he spoke.

“You had a responsibility to stay there and face the consequences of your action ... You watched them die and you turned and you ran.”

In February, a jury found Sharpe, a maintenance worker from Springfield Gardens, guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and tampering with physical evidence.

Camacho said the punishment had to reflect the severity of the crime and the loss of three lives. He then imposed the maximum sentences.

Defense attorney Jonathan Manley, of Hauppauge, told the judge that he had advised his client not to speak at sentencing, “not as a sign for disrespect, but for legal reasons.”

“He is also a man of God,” Manley said. “He goes to church every day. He prays for the Ostane family. He will not ask for forgiveness because he does not forgive himself for his actions that night.”

Manley said his client has spoken to a thousand people since he’s been in Suffolk County jail about the consequences of driving drunk and recklessly and that he will continue to do so.

In asking the judge for leniency, Manley said, “If we judge any person based on their worst moment on their worst day, there is no hope for any of us.”

Assistant District Attorney Patricia Brosco addressed Sharpe during the sentencing hearing.

“You simply refuse to accept responsibility for your shameful actions,” Brosco said. “Nothing sums that up better than your reaction while the car was on fire. Instead of helping you went through your car to get rid of evidence of your drinking. I don’t know how you are able to sleep at night. You were the one who caused this to happen and you just stood there with your arms folded.”

Witnesses’ cellphone video, presented at trial, showed Sharpe heaving a bottle of tequila into the woods while the Ostane vehicle burned in the background.

Then he left in a friend’s car, not making himself available to police until almost four hours later. By then, his blood-alcohol level had dropped to 0.05 percent, but a forensic toxicologist testified that it would have been 0.12 percent at the time of the crash.

Brosco pointed out that Sharpe is experienced in evading responsibility for car crashes: This was his fifth one in six years.

As Bouaz-Ostane nodded her head, Brosco said: “Three bright lives were extinguished in these flames.”

She then asked for the maximum.

Manley has said Sharpe had a legitimate reason to leave the scene — two people in his crashed BMW were injured and needed to go to the hospital.

Last week, Camacho told the getaway driver that he was “morally reprehensible” for whisking away his friend Sharpe.

Demetri Stewart, 24, of Jamaica, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and hindering prosecution. Stewart drove Sharpe and others to Franklin Hospital in Valley Stream — 24 miles away and past several other hospitals. None of the friends had any serious injuries.

Camacho sentenced Stewart last Tuesday to 1 to 3 years in prison.

Sharpe also still faces an unrelated 23 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument for having almost two dozen fake credit cards hidden in the BMW, prosecutors said.