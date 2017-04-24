A man from Maine was arrested on back-to-back days after trying to carry weapons onto a plane at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, Port Authority police said Monday.
Miguel A. Rios Jr. 25, of Bangor, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Friday after federal security screeners saw a gravity knife and metal knuckles in his carry-on, police said.
He was arrested and the weapons were confiscated, police said.
Rios came back the next day and tried to board a flight at 10:45 a.m., police said.
This time, he was arrested after the security screeners saw an air pistol, six knives, throwing stars and other weapons in his checked luggage, police said.
Rios was arraigned Sunday in Criminal Court in Queens and posted $500 bail, a spokeswoman for the Queens district attorney said. There was no name of a defense attorney for Rios on file, she said.
