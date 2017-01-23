Police are seeking a man and a woman in the theft of a donation box containing about $10 meant for children with cleft palates.
Suffolk County police have released surveillance photos of the man and woman — and are seeking your help in their identification and arrest.
The theft occurred at Island Empanada on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Police said the couple entered the store and said they took the donation box from a countertop before leaving the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.
