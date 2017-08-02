A man with deep stab wounds was found lying on the ground in Valley Stream on Wednesday morning by a Nassau officer on routine patrol, police said.
The victim, 25, was in a pool of blood after being cut in his head, neck, arms and chest and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Nassau police said.
A Third Precinct officer spotted the victim about 3:30 a.m. lying near West Merrick Road and South Franklin Avenue, police said in a news release.
Investigators learned that two males used broken bottles to attack the victim, then ran away, authorities said. Police said there was no detailed description of the attackers.
Fifth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.
Comments
