A former co-owner of the Panoramic View Resort & Residences who federal officials said perpetrated a $96 million fraud - one of Long Island’s largest Ponzi schemes - was sentenced Friday in federal court in Central Islip to 12 years in prison.

Brian R. Callahan, an investment adviser from Old Westbury, apologized to the victims he defrauded.

Callahan pleaded guilty on April 29, 2014, securities and wire fraud. He is expected to surrender to authorities on Nov. 27 to begin serving his time.

Callahan was also ordered to pay more than $67 million in restitution.

According to the indictment, Callahan raised $118 million from 40 investors between December 2006 and February 2012, saying he would place their money in the four different funds he operated that supposedly invested only in mutual and hedge funds and securities such as stocks and bonds paying high dividends.

In 2007, Callahan and his brother-in-law, Adam Mason. also purchased the Panoramic View, hoping to sell off the units to individual buyers as co-ops, according to the indictment.

But they “were unsuccessful in selling” many of the units, the indictment added, and they began to take money from Callahan’s investment funds and used that money to try to keep the Panoramic View afloat.

From April 2008 to January 2012, Callahan raised millions of investors’ dollars through false claims, saying he would place their money in hedge funds, according to the indictment. Rather, he used the money to repay existing investors, pay debts of the Panoramic View and for his personal benefit.

The indictment also claims they used the money to support a luxury lifestyle. That lifestyle, the indictment said, included a home in Old Westbury; a beach house in Westhampton; a golf club membership for Callahan; and several luxury automobiles, including a BMW and a Range Rover.

Eventually, $96 million of the $118 million in Callahan’s investment funds went into the overall Ponzi scheme, officials said.

Manson, according to officials, helped Callahan, in lying to the accountants auditing his brother-in-law’s funds by giving them phony promissory notes that inflated the value of the funds, and also by lying about the actual debts owned by the Montauk resort.

Mason, who pleaded guilty in May 2014 to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, is expected to be sentenced to 5 years in prison later this month.