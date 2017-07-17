Some parents of the victims of the MS-13 murders in Central Islip reacted Monday with anger and sadness at news of arrests in the case.

Bertha Ullaguari, mother of Jorge Tigre, said Monday she had not heard about any arrests, but knowing suspects were in custody brought her “no peace.”

“What peace could I have?” Ullaguari said outside her home in Bellport on Monday evening. “As a mother, I’ve suffered a lot.”

She said she wants “justice.

“What I want is that they get the same thing done to them . . . not that they just hold them in jail,” she said.

Justin Llivicura’s father, Marcelo Llivicura, also took limited solace in the news of the arrests.

“For me, this is something very hard,” he said outside his home in East Patchogue. “My son was assassinated too savagely.”

Still, he welcomed hearing about the arrests.

“It’s very good,” he said. “I want justice for these four young boys who had their lives taken away — my son and those three others who were just starting out in the world.”

Llivicura said he would leave it to others to define justice. “The authorities will determine that,” he said.

“It’s not easy to lose a son,” he said. “I miss him so much.”