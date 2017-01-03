A Patchogue man stole property from a vehicle parked at an Oyster Bay residence last month and was arrested Monday, after he used the credit cards he had taken, Nassau County police said.
Dashante M. Daniels, 21, of West Main Street, also took a laptop from the vehicle while it was parked at the victim’s School Street home. The victim discovered the theft at 7 a.m. Dec. 15, police said.
Daniels used the credit cards to make two separate transactions, police said, and was arrested at his home. Details on whether the laptop was recovered were not immediately available.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on third-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree identity theft.
