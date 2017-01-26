Suffolk County police said they now think the vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in downtown Patchogue earlier this month was a white Ford F-150 pickup, model year 2004 to 2008.

The westbound pickup did not stop after hitting the man as he crossed East Main Street near Bay Avenue about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

The victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, officials said.

There was damage to the driver’s front side of the pickup, officials said.

CrimeRecent LI mug shots