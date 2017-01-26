Suffolk County police said they now think the vehicle that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in downtown Patchogue earlier this month was a white Ford F-150 pickup, model year 2004 to 2008.
The westbound pickup did not stop after hitting the man as he crossed East Main Street near Bay Avenue about 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 2, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can reach Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
The victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, officials said.
There was damage to the driver’s front side of the pickup, officials said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.