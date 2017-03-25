Suffolk County police detectives are investigating a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed late Friday night in Brentwood.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 11:20 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Rutledge Street, police said.
Photos taken at the scene show workers from the Suffolk County Crime Lab using flashlights to scour the street for evidence.
The major case unit is investigating, a police spokeswoman said.
A police spokeswoman did not immediately have additional information on the crash Saturday morning.
