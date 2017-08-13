A 30-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning while walking on a street in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.
The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, was walking on East Suffolk Avenue near Powell Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Prius traveling east, police say.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.
The driver of the Toyota, Sabrina Cadogan, 36, of Central Islip, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation for driving with a suspended license, police said.
The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.