A physician assistant who operates two medical clinics on the East End was sentenced to 5 years in prison Friday for running an illegal oxycodone distribution scheme.

Michael Troyan, 38, of Riverhead, also was ordered to forfeit $710,000, the amount of money taken in the scheme, as well as to serve 3 years supervised release.

Before he was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denis Hurley at federal court in Central Islip, Troyan said: “I need to be clear that I accept full responsibility for my actions.” Troyan added that “my actions were not out of greed but driven by addiction.”

While acknowledging that Troyan had overcome an abusive childhood to have an otherwise exemplary career and had a substance abuse problem, Hurley said that given the scope of the distribution scheme he felt that the defendant mainly “was motivated by greed.”

Troyan had asked for a lenient sentence, possibly with no jail time, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to illegally distribute oxycodone.

But Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Bode noted that Troyan had been responsible for distributing more than 70,000 pills.

Another member of the ring, who had a lesser role, former Southampton Councilman Bradley Bender, had only been involved in the distribution of several thousand pills but received a sentence of 2 years, Bode said. Bender resigned his position in November 2015 shortly before pleading guilty.