An Oakdale nurse who was arrested on credit card fraud and drug charges was released on probation with a drug rehabilitation referral Saturday.
Renee Caporale, 39, of Yale Avenue, was arrested Friday in Plainview on credit card fraud and drug charges after, police said, she stole a male patient’s credit cards from the hospital where she worked.
Nassau County police said Caporale went into the closet of a hospital room while employed at Northwell Health’s Plainview Hospital, 888 Old Country Rd., on Thursday morning around 7 a.m. and removed several credit cards from a patient’s wallet.
The patient later received several fraud alerts from his credit card companies, indicating someone was making purchases using the cards.
The patient’s family reported to hospital security who then notified police, Andrea Mineo, a Northwell spokeswoman, said Saturday.
Police said they reviewed surveillance footage and identified Caporale. Caporale was arrested Friday at the hospital.
Police said they also found cocaine, oxycodone and suboxone on Caporale when she was arrested. In addition to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, Caporale was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Caporale entered a not guilty plea at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday. A judge released her on probation with a drug rehabilitation referral.
Caporale left the building with a jacket covering her face. She and her family declined to comment.
Mineo said Caporale had been employed as a registered nurse in the telemetry unit, which monitors patients with heart conditions, since April. She has been suspended.
“It’s a police matter and we will cooperate fully with any investigation,” Mineo said.
