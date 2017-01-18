A man who scammed small-time advertising firms and beverage distributors around the country was sentenced Wednesday to 30 months in prison in federal court in Central Islip.

Gilbert Solnin, 67, of Plainview, pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud in April, in the schemes in which he falsely claimed he could get the victims business, according to officials.

In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack also sentenced Solnin to make restitution of $196,000 and 3 years of supervised release.

According to a sentencing memorandum filed by Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen Bode: “Between 2008 and 2012, when the economic climate was bleak and companies struggled to stay in business, defendant Solnin stole money from small advertising agencies and beverage producers.”

Solnin used variants on two schemes that depended on his first getting an advance fee of between $1,000 and $8,500, Bode wrote. He also would have his victims fly him out first-class and put him up in first-class accommodations to discuss his proposals.

In one scheme, Solnin, who also used the name Gil Solomon, promised the advertising agencies that he could get them into a campaign to sell a newly-to-be-marketed vodka, power drink or water, Bode said. In the other, Solnin promised small-time distillers that he could help market their product in the metropolitan area.

Solnin could not provide any such opportunities, Bode wrote: “It was all a lie.”

Solnin, who had worked more than a decade for the Seagram Beverage Co., used his knowledge of how the liquor industry works to make his schemes more convincing, Bode said.

“He knew that the advertising and beverage industry relied on handshake deals and trust when doing business,” Bode said.

In all, Solnin stole about $350,000 from about 55 advertising agencies and distilleries, Bode said.

Solnin wrote in a letter submitted to the court before he was sentenced that he began the schemes after an unspecified business he attempted to start on his own had failed.

Because of what he had done, Solnin wrote, his marriage disintegrated and he lost all of his businesses associates and friends.

“Whatever sentence your honor chooses to impose, with all due respect to the court, will be nothing compared to what I have endured … and will endure for the rest of my life,” he wrote.