One of three men who authorities said held up an Elmont gas station was ordered held without bail Friday.
Albert H. Brady, 33, of Hempstead, is a “known gang member” who has been arrested multiple times, including for robbery, a Nassau prosecutor said at Brady’s arraignment in First District Court in Hemsptead.
Brady and co-defendant, Gregory Williamson, 23, of Laurelton, are each charged with first-degree robbery. Attorneys for both men entered not guilty pleas.
The prosecutor, citing Brady’s criminal history, asked the judge for $1 million bail.
First District Court Judge Joseph Girardi went further and ordered Brady held without bail.
A public defender representing Williamson said he has no prior criminal record. Bail was set at $350,000 bond or cash.
The third co-defendant, Marion Singletary, 37, of Hempstead, was to be arraigned later at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.
The three men are suspected of robbing a Gulf station on Linden Boulevard early Thursday before leading Nassau police on a brief chase.
They were taken into custody after their 2011 Infiniti slammed into a guardrail in Valley Stream State Park. Singletary was taken to the hospital to be treated for a fractured pelvis, police said.
