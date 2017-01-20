Two men stopped Thursday because their Mercedes-Benz was driving erratically on Bayville Road in Lattingtown face weapon and drug charges, Nassau County police said.
Second Precinct patrol officers stopped the black Mercedes on westbound Bayville Road near Horse Hollow Road about 12:07 a.m. because “it was being driven erratically and the operator was using a cellphone,” police said in a news release.
During the traffic stop police saw a black handgun holster on the rear seat. Upon further investigation a loaded Colt MKIV Mustang .380 pistol and two plastic bags containing crack cocaine were found, police said.
Both the driver, Zhou Libo, 49, of Tamarack Road, in Alpine in Schuyler County, and passenger Shaung Tang, 30, of Burns Street, Forest Hills, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
Libo also is charged with mobile phone use while driving.
They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.
