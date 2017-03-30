Two officers were injured and two suspects were arrested after police interrupted a fraudulent check-passing scam Wednesday at a bank in Lynbrook, officials said.

The arrests came after a pursuit that ended with the getaway car crashing into a nearby gas station that was under construction, knocking down a pump, officials said Thursday.

Arrested were Jazzmene Turner, 22, of the Bronx, and getaway driver Mikheal Grandison, 21, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, officials said. A third suspect is still being sought.

“I’m very proud of my police,” Lynbrook Mayor William Hendrick said. “I’d guess these gentlemen and woman are now sorry they came to Lynbrook to start trouble.”

Turner was charged with two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree assault and also with resisting arrest, Lynbrook Police Chief Joseph Neve said.

He said Grandison was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a head laceration suffered when he crashed the getaway car into the pump, then was charged with unlawful fleeing of a police officer, as well as reckless driving, second-degree and fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of assault.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Arraignment details were not immediately available Thursday. The identity of the third suspect has not been released. Officials said he was able to flee the scene on foot.

Police said the trio attempted to cash forged checks at a Citibank branch on West Merrick Road and said officers were dispatched to the scene after bank officials reported the crime in progress. Seeing the officers, the trio attempted to flee, Neve said.

One of the suspects fled on foot, running through the parking lot of a nearby White Castle before he disappeared, Hendrick said.

Meanwhile, Officer Salvatore Sedita, a 10-year veteran, attempted to stop Grandison and Turner from fleeing in the car, but was struck by the car door — injuring his hand, Neve said. Grandison managed to drive the 2004 Honda away from the scene, but hit an unmarked police car, and later crashed into the Ultra gas station at Broadway and Scranton Avenue, officials said.

Because the station is under construction, officials said, there was no gas in the pump that was demolished in the accident.

Sedita was transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside for treatment of a bruised hand and fingers, Neve said. He said that Det. Sgt. William Straub, the driver of the unmarked car, was transported to Winthrop-University Hospital in Mineola, where he remained under observation on Thursday for unspecified medical issues.