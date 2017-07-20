Two men arrested in connection with the March slaying of a man in Hempstead are members of the MS-13 street gang, police said Thursday.

Hector Lazo, 18, and Pedro Rivera, 23, both of Hempstead, were taken into custody Tuesday without incident, Nassau County police said.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder at arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead. They were ordered held without bail.

Police said Rivera shot Nelson Rodriguez, 37, also of Hempstead, in the back and head on March 20 as he walked along Front Street, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our investigation reveals that this was a gang-related incident,” Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, commanding officer of the homicide squad, said Thursday. “Members of MS-13 shot him that particular evening.”

The gang’s penchant for violence has been particularly felt in the Brentwood and Central Islip communities in Suffolk, with 11 killings connected to MS-13 in the last year.

Nine of the dozen or so MS-13 gang members who bludgeoned and hacked four young men to death in a Central Islip park — a brutal crime that brought national attention to Suffolk County’s battle with the gang — are now behind bars, federal officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors also revealed the indictment of five other suspected members of MS-13 in connection with the January shooting inside a Central Islip deli that left a suspected gang rival dead and wounded an innocent woman, who was working as a clerk. Two of those suspects, who are brothers, were also indicted earlier this year in the killing of two teenage Brentwood girls, officials said, and ordered the deli hit.

With Deon J. Hampton