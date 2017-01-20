An attempted purchase with a forged credit card led to the arrest of two Queens men Thursday night at the Dave & Buster’s in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

Police said Shaquelle Evans, 23, of 149th Avenue, and David Beatty, 23, of Weller Lane, both in Rosedale, were arrested at 9:35 p.m. Each was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Both men face arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Police said Evans attempted to make a purchase at the Dave & Buster’s on Old Country Road using a forged credit card and said a subsequent investigation by officers who responded to the location after being notified of the incident found Beatty in possession of “a re-encoded American Express gift card.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

