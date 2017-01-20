An attempted purchase with a forged credit card led to the arrest of two Queens men Thursday night at the Dave & Buster’s in Westbury, Nassau County police said.
Police said Shaquelle Evans, 23, of 149th Avenue, and David Beatty, 23, of Weller Lane, both in Rosedale, were arrested at 9:35 p.m. Each was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Both men face arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
Police said Evans attempted to make a purchase at the Dave & Buster’s on Old Country Road using a forged credit card and said a subsequent investigation by officers who responded to the location after being notified of the incident found Beatty in possession of “a re-encoded American Express gift card.”
Additional details were not immediately available.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.