Major case burglary team detectives Thursday morning announced the arrests of two Brooklyn men who they said attempted to break into a home in Syosset in May.
One of the suspects was arrested in June after being linked to the crime, Nassau County police said. Police said the other suspect was arrested Wednesday.
The second suspect, Christopher Castaneda, 22, of Empire Boulevard, Crown Heights, was charged with second-degree burglary and is now scheduled for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
The first suspect arrested, Jonathan Hernandez, 17, of Hart Street, Bushwick, was arraigned last month after also being charged with second-degree burglary — and, according to records, was ordered held on $10,000 bond or cash bail. He was remanded and is due back in court Thursday.
Police said Castaneda and Hernandez “attempted to gain entry” to a home on Honey Drive through a side window at about 11 p.m. on May 15. Nothing was taken, police said.
Police did not release details of how either man was linked to the incident.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.