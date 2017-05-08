Two men from Chile rang up $5,000 in purchases with credit cards they stole from a vehicle at a Garden City golf club, police said.
Henky Z. Zanbergen-Traversi, 50, and Walter A. Contreras-Silva, 48, were arrested by Garden City police at 2:47 p.m. Sunday in Astoria, police said.
The credit cards were stolen April 14 from the vehicle at Cherry Valley Club and used to purchase, or attempt to purchase, merchandise and gift cards at Target stores in Hicksville, Levittown and Westbury, Nassau County police said.
Anyone who believes themselves victim of a similar crime were urged to call their local police department.
The two men were awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of identity theft, grand larceny and forgery, police said.
