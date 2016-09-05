Two men were killed in separate street shootings about two hours apart Sunday overnight, Suffolk police said.

In Wyandanch, a double shooting left an 18-year-old man dead and sent a friend, 19, to a hospital, police said.

They were hanging out with about three other friends near Irving Avenue and Doe Street when at least three shots were fired into the group just before 11:25 p.m., homicide Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.

One witness told investigators the shots were fired from a vehicle, Beyrer said, but detectives have yet to confirm that as they sought evidence and other details in the shooting.

They were trying to question the other victim, who was expected to be released from the hospital Monday morning, police said.

“We’re trying to interview him and determine what he saw and heard,” Beyrer said.

The father of the man who died told police he was about to start school at Monroe College, Beyrer said.

Detectives were trying to determine if this was a targeted shooting and if it was gang related.

Then at 1:45 a.m., “multiple” shots were fired in Central Islip as the victim, 26, was crossing Ash Street at Lowell Avenue, near where he used to live, Beyrer said.

“It appears he was walking home,” he said. “He was shot on the street as he stepped off the sidewalk.”

Residents called 911 and one of them, who knew the man, ran over to check on him, police said.

Police did not release other details, including the names of the victims, early Monday morning.

Investigators remained at both scenes as the sun rose. They said anyone with information could call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.