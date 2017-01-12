State Police investigate near a ramp to the westbound Southern State Parkway at Exit 15S in North Valley Stream early Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, after a man was found there late Wednesday with multiple stab wounds. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)
A Franklin Square man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a man who was found on an entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway in North Valley Stream.
Police said the victim, 21, was found about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds on the ramp at Exit 15S, Corona Avenue, which leads to the westbound parkway.
The victim was taken to a hospital...
The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.
State Police on Thursday afternoon announced the arrest of Camari Hurley, 23, on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Police provided no further details in a news release.
Investigators closed the ramp Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Anyone with more information can call State Police at 631-756-3300. All calls will be kept confidential.
