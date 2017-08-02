A West Hempstead man has been arrested and charged with stealing OxyContin in a knifepoint robbery last month at a pharmacy in Garden City Park, police said Wednesday.
Kevin Arenas, 23, of Saranac Road, is the heavily tattooed suspect seen staring directly into a surveillance camera at the Twin Parks Pharmacy on Jericho Turnpike on July 5, Nassau County police said.
Police had previously released a surveillance photo of the suspect, describing the robber as having a thin build with tattoos on his neck, chest and arms. No one was injured in the robbery.
Police said Arenas surrendered Tuesday and has been charged with first-degree robbery. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said Arenas entered the pharmacy at about 11:15 a.m. on July 5, approached the pharmacist and, armed with a knife, demanded OxyContin. The pharmacist complied and police said Arenas fled with an undisclosed amount of the pills.
No customers were in the store at the time. Police said neither the pharmacist nor another employee were injured.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.