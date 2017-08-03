A Bellmore woman is accused of stealing designer handbags and jewelry from a friend, and police say there may be other victims.
Stacey Ribotsky, 47, was arraigned July 22 on a second-degree grand larceny charge in First District Court in Hempstead.
Nassau police say she stole about $50,000 in handbags and jewelry from a friend she had been living with since January.
Ribotsky is being held in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, records show.
Police believe Ribotsky, who has temporarily resided with other friends in the past, may have stolen from them as well. Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh Squad detectives at 516-573-6753.
Comments
