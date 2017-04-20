A man walked into the Burger King on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville Wednesday night, ordered food and then reached over the counter and took money from the cash register, police said.
The man fled with the cash just before 10 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
It was not known whether he had a weapon, police said.
There were no reported injuries, and police provided no other details.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.