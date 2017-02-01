A Center Moriches man was driving while high in his sport utility vehicle Tuesday, when he collided with an all-terrain vehicle in Center Moriches, leaving the two teenage girls on the ATV with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Sean Nolan, 23, faces charges of first-degree driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana at arraignment scheduled for Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.
Nolan was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer about 4 p.m. north on Ocean Avenue at Red Bridge Road when his SUV collided with a Honda ATV traveling on Red Bridge, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
A 16-year-old girl was operating the ATV and another 16-year-old girl was a passenger. They were taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
The Explorer and ATV were impounded for safety checks.
It was not immediately clear whether the ATV was being operated legally. Police declined to say whether the ATV driver was issued a summons. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call detectives at 631-852-8752.
