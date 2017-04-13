The manner in which four young men were slain in a Central Islip park is “consistent with the modus operandi of MS-13,” the notorious street gang responsible for the wave of violence that has terrorized the community and neighboring Brentwood, the Suffolk County police commissioner said Thursday.

“This is a long-term war,” Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said. “We maintain our resolve. We will solve these murders.”

The four homicide victims were all males — two of them 18, one of them 16, and the other 20, Sini said.

Police found the victims about 8 p.m. Wednesday, several hundred feet south of soccer fields at Central Islip Recreation Center, with “significant trauma throughout their body” and “it appears they were killed with a sharper, edged instrument,” Sini said.

The homicides happened “within the past few days” and occurred at the park, Sini said.

The victims have been tentatively identified, but those identifications are not definitive so police will not release them, Sini said.

Sini said the department is working closely with the FBI and is offering a $25,000 “fast cash reward” for information leading to the arrest of suspects or suspects.

FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson said in a statement that “the recent gang violence in the area is the Long Island Gang Task Force’s number one priority, and we are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact us at 631-501-8600.”

The gruesome discovery comes six weeks after more than a half-dozen members of the MS-13 street gang “whose primary mission is murder” were indicted in the brutal killings of Kayla Cuevas, 16, and Nisa Mickens, 15, and a fellow gang member in neighboring Brentwood, officials said.

Federal prosecutors said the MS-13 member, Jose Pena-Hernandez, 18, was killed because he was suspected of “violating the gang rules in several ways, including talking to law enforcement.”

Suffolk County Legis. Monica Martinez, a Democrat who represents the area where the bodies were found, said the deaths showed that “the disregard for human life is unfathomable.”

“The disregard for the pain, fear and suffering the families and community will experience is uncalled for,” she said in a message on Facebook. “Lives being lost, and for what? To what end?”

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), whose district includes Central Islip, sent a tweet about the latest homicides Thursday.

“Tragic discovery of 4 more bodies in Central Islip,” King said. “These latest killings show need for full cooperation w Suffolk PD & fed law enforcement.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said he was “outraged” about the homicides, adding that he has full confidence in the Suffolk Police Department to “do what is necessary to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Suffolk County police car blocks the entrance to a park in Central Islip on Thursday, April 13, 2017, after four bodies were found in a wooded area. Photo Credit: James Carbone

“These heinous acts will not go unpunished and our communities will not be intimidated by such cowardly violence,” Bellone said in a statement.

Asked if the Eastern District U.S. attorney’s office, which has prosecuted numerous gang-related crimes on Long Island, is involved in the investigation, spokesman John Marzulli declined to comment.

Sini said that despite recent arrests of MS-13 members in multiple homicides, “there’s no question” the gang still exists. He has pledged to continue to work with the FBI and other agencies to pressure the several hundred MS-13 members who remain on the street.

Several people showed up at the Central Islip park Thursday concerned that their loves ones might be among those found dead.

William Tigre, 21, of Bellport, told reporters that he got a call from a friend at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday saying his brother, Jorge Tigre, 18, was at the park.

“He told me my brother was hurt . . . He just told me, ‘quick your brother was there. I saw him there, and you’ve got to go there,’ ” Tigre said.

Tigre said he spoke to investigators at the scene, but he did not get any information from them.

The September killings of Cuevas and Mickens led to the discovery of skeletal remains in and around the Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center: three teenage boys who also were killed by MS-13 gang members, police have said.

The skeletal remains of Pena-Hernandez were found there in October, officials said.

The killings of the Brentwood girls, who were found beaten with bats and machetes, shocked the community and resulted in Suffolk police conducting a monthslong sweep aimed at wiping out the street gang.

Four adult gang members — two from Central Islip and two from Brentwood — were charged specifically in the deaths of Cuevas and Mickens and have pleaded not guilty. The four men, who remain held without bail, potentially face the death penalty. Two other unnamed juveniles also were charged, according to court papers.

As many as six other recent unsolved killings and disappearances of people in the area may also involve MS-13, sources have said.

Investigators believe the recent violence is related to the arrival in the Brentwood area of about a dozen members of MS-13 from Central America in their teens or early 20s, the sources have said.

King has said he hopes to invite President Donald Trump to Brentwood to see the impact of gang violence there.

Martinez said she spoke Thursday morning to Sini. Asked if police believed it was gang-related, she said, “They’re trying to gather information to make that determination.”

Despite the recent MS-13 gang member arrests, she knew gangs were still active in the community.

“Yes, there were arrests, but we knew this wasn’t the end,” Martinez said. “We knew we’d have to continue to bring resources in, continue policing the community. I know the police department hasn’t let up on that.”

Martinez said a constituent came into the office and knew one of the victims as family of a neighbor.

“Everyone’s concerned,” she said. “A small percentage is really hurting the whole. Those families who are working hard every single day to make ends meet.”

With Sarah Armaghan, Mark Morales, William Murphy, David M. Schwartz and Ellen Yan