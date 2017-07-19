A Coram grandmother was arrested and charged with drunken driving under Leandra’s Law after Suffolk County police said she crashed her car into a parked SUV — while her 11-year-old grandson was in the car with her.
No one was injured.
Police said Melinda Duncan, 56, was driving her 2014 Ford Focus south on South Coleman Road near Hettys Path in Centereach on Tuesday at 10:35 p.m. when she crashed into a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban that was parked on the shoulder. Responding Sixth Precinct officers then determined Duncan was intoxicated — and made the arrest, charging her with the Leandra’s Law violation.
The law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.
Duncan now faces arraignment, charged with aggravated DWI and endangering the welfare of a child, Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.
