A 32-year-old Coram man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot multiple times early Monday outside a club in Amityville, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred during a dispute in the parking lot outside the Escape Lounge on Broadway — and was reported in a 911 call at 2:23 a.m., police said. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, police said.

There have been no arrests.

Police said the investigation is continuing.