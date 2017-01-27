An investigation into three Lake Ronkonkoma massage parlors led to the arrest of three women and revealed several occupancy and town code violations, police said Friday.
This month’s investigation into Eden Spa, Cactus Spa and New Oriental Spa, all on Hawkins Avenue, were prompted by numerous complaints, Suffolk County police said in a news release.
The three women, all from Flushing, were charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Criminal intelligence section detectives, Fourth Precinct crime section officers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Brookhaven Town officials investigated the massage parlors, police said.
