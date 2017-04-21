A customer at a Copiague laundry was arrested early Friday after he stabbed a worker, seriously injuring him, police said.
Jose Ventura, 31, was charged with first-degree assault after the attack at about 2:45 a.m. at Nancy’s Super Laundromat, 1925 Great Neck Rd., Suffolk County police said.
Ventura, of Marconi Boulevard, Copiague, will be held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.
The stabbing happened after an initial altercation involving Ventura and the unidentified worker at about 1:30 a.m., police said.
Ventura left after the altercation but returned about one hour and 15 minutes later and stabbed the worker, police said.
Police did not provide details of the stabbing.
The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
“Ventura fled and was located a short time later by First Precinct officers,” police said.
